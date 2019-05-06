Blue skies on the horizon all week for B.C.

Although the summer season hasn't officially started, it seems the sun has made an early appearance and it doesn't intend to leave for at least the next week.

In Metro Vancouver, temperatures are expected to rise to the low 20s.

"Without a doubt, we are the envy of the country right now," said CBC British Columbia meteorologist Brett Soderholm.

While the week is expected to remain mostly sunny, those living closer to mountain ranges can expect a few periods of cloud, he said.

To top it off, there's not a drop of rain in the forecast.

Feels like summer

Soderholm says the province as a whole will feel more like summer than spring this week.

He says a strong ridge of high pressure is currently building to the west of B.C., which is keeping the skies largely clear and preventing any significant rain from falling over the province.

Temperatures will likely approach the high 20s and low 30s in the southern Interior by the week's end.

On Vancouver Island, temperatures will vary from the south end of the island to the north. The Victoria-area can expect weather similar to Metro Vancouver, while central Vancouver Island will see warmer temperatures peaking at 26 C on Friday.

B.C. is expected to see warm, summer-like weather over the next week. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Anyone living near Osoyoos will be able to plan a beach day with highs of 32 C expected.

In both Kelowna and Kamloops, there are clear skies on the horizon with temperatures of 28 C in the forecast.

Soderholm says although the sunny conditions make for an enjoyable week, the lack of rain can be concerning.

"The longer the province goes without significant rain, the drier it becomes, increasing B.C.'s fire danger rating [the risk for wildfires] by the day," he said.

Watering Restrictions

During the coming stretch of warm weather, don't forget that in Metro Vancouver, watering restrictions apply.

Until October 15, lawn watering is limited to two mornings a week.

Further information on watering instructions can be found online.