No place for home: CBC series dives into Victoria's housing crisis

Many Greater Victoria residents told the CBC that a lack of units and affordability has them reconsidering their futures in the third-most expensive rental market in Canada.

Emily Fagan · CBC News ·
A family of three stand outside of their black and grey RV home next to a pad and a campfire pit surrounded by trees.
Amanda, Jeff, and their son Ryder live in a 420-square-foot RV. Most of the year, they reside at an oceanside RV site in Metchosin, but they travel across Canada and the United States each summer. (Emily Fagan/CBC)

High prices and low vacancy rates have left many residents feeling priced out of homeownership — and for some, the rental market — on southern Vancouver Island.

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Greater Victoria is the third-most expensive rental market in Canada, after Toronto and Vancouver. At the end of 2022, the median price of single-family homes and condominiums combined was just over $1 million. The average one-bedroom rental was $2,073 a month.

Many residents told CBC News they are worried about what the housing crisis means for their futures — and their ability to afford to stay on the South Island.

CBC Victoria dove into the reasons behind this crisis, how it impacts people across the economic spectrum, and some possible solutions in a special week-long series titled "No Place For Home: Inside Vancouver Island's Housing Crisis," which you can find in the segments and articles below.

The scale of the housing struggle

CBC On the Island host Gregor Craigie spoke with series producer Emily Fagan about the struggles people have finding housing in Greater Victoria.

Gregor Craigie spoke with CBC's Emily Fagan about the struggles people have finding housing in Greater Victoria.

Greater Victoria's unaffordable housing market is forcing people into extreme situations

Across Greater Victoria, renters, homeowners, and those struggling with or on the verge of homelessness say that an increasingly unaffordable housing market is driving them to take extreme measures just to make ends meet. Several residents told CBC News they are worried about what it means for their futures — and their ability to afford to stay on the South Island.

Financial pressures felt across the housing spectrum

People living in the Greater Victoria area share stories about the pressures they are facing across the housing spectrum.

This week, CBC Victoria is taking a closer look at the housing crisis on Vancouver Island. Here's some of the stories people shared with us about pressures they are facing across the housing spectrum.

How did it get this bad?

Reporter Emily Fagan discusses the factors and policies that have contributed to the housing crisis on southern Vancouver Island.

Gregor Craigie spoke with the CBC's Emily Fagan about the housing crisis on Vancouver Island.

Rising interest rates threaten family's pre-sale townhouse purchase

A Victoria family bought a pre-build in February 202, when interest rates were at rock bottom. Now, they are facing the possibility of not being able to afford their new home.

One Victoria family who bought a pre-build in February of last year when interest rates were rock bottom, now faces the possibility of not being able to afford their new home.

What does the housing crisis mean for creativity in Victoria? 

CBC reporter Liz McArthur speaks with musicians about the cost of housing in Victoria and why some choose to leave.

The CBC's Liz McArthur spoke with musicians about the cost of housing in Victoria and how its affecting them.

The challenge of housing on Indigenous reserves

Many people see owning a home as a path to financial stability. But on Indigenous reserves, that isn't guaranteed.

Maynard Johnny Jr. is an artist who owns a home on the Penelakut Island reserve, off the east coast of Vancouver Island. He speaks to All Points West host Jason D'Souza about his efforts to buy a house off-reserve and the difficulties of selling his home on the reserve.

Many people see owning a home as a path to financial stability. But on Indigenous reserves, that isn't guaranteed. Maynard Johnny Jr. is an artist who owns a home on the Penelakut Island reserve. He is currently saving to buy a house off-reserve while facing difficulties selling his home on the reserve. Johnny Jr. shared his experience with host Jason D'Souza.

Housing affordability issues facing seniors

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie speaks about the unique issues seniors face when navigating the Island's housing crisis.

Gregor Craigie spoke with BC Seniors' Advocate Isobel Mackenzie.

Renters in a dangerous time

Gregor Craigie speaks with David Cook, a Victorian renter worried about the future of his building.

Gregor Craigie spoke with David Cook, a Victorian renter worried about the future of his building.

Newcomers to Canada face unique challenges navigating the island's housing market

Karmen McNamara, the general manager of Help Ukraine Vancouver Island, speaks with Gregor Craigie.

Gregor Craigie spoke with Karmen McNamara, the General Manager of Help Ukraine Vancouver Island.

International models for solving housing affordability struggles

CBC reporter Emily Fagan provides an overview of how some other countries have tried to provide affordable housing for residents.

Gregor Craigie spoke with CBC’s Emily Fagan about housing models from other countries.

A Victoria co-op offers 3 bedrooms for $1,000 a month ⁠— if you can get past the wait list

In a region where the average one-bedroom rental is $2,073 a month, co-op townhouses offering three bedrooms for $1,010 a month might seem unattainable to many. For many, it is — but it doesn't have to be this way. Around the world, there are models, some already in place on a smaller scale on Vancouver Island, that experts say could go a long way toward increasing affordability for those struggling to find affordable housing.

In this instalment of our series “No place for home – inside Vancouver Island’s housing crisis”, you will hear from someone who has found the nearly impossible... affordable housing. Nicole Cardinal has lived in Victoria's Marigold co-op housing for the past five years with her family. The co-op has below market rent, and a five year wait list. CBC story producer Emily Fagan shared Nicole's story and the lessons from it with host Jason D'Souza.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Emily Fagan

Emily Fagan is a journalist based in Victoria, B.C. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, the Globe and Mail, and Vice, among other publications. You can send her tips at emily.fagan@cbc.ca.

    Related Stories

