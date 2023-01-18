2 years after Trina Hunt went missing, family renews calls for help to catch her killer

The family of a Port Moody, B.C., woman whose remains were found near a Fraser Valley town are renewing calls for information that could lead to the capture of her killer, two years after she was reported missing.

Trina Hunt, 48, was reported missing from her house in Port Moody's Heritage Mountain neighbourhood by her husband, Iain Hunt, on Jan. 18, 2021.

A massive search was launched by hundreds of people who combed through the forests and parks near Hunt's home.

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team announced her disappearance was being investigated as a homicide after her remains were found on March 26, near Hope, B.C.

On Wednesday, Hunt's family announced they will continue to offer a $50,000 reward for new information leading to criminal charges.

"This journey has been incredibly difficult, with never-ending waves of grief, anguish and trauma repeatedly engulfing us. Nothing about our path has been simple," wrote Hunt's brother Brad Ibbott.

In June last year, a person of interest was arrested in connection with the case. That man, whose name police did not release, was later released without charges.

IHIT said the investigation is ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone with information, who has yet to speak to police, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.