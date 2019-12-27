No injuries in large Surrey fire, but building likely destroyed, says fire service

Surrey Fire Rescue Service was called to the scene of a significant fire in Surrey, B.C., early Thursday afternoon.

There were no injuries, and crews have since been able to contain the fire.

David Burns, assistant chief of operations for Surrey Fire Rescue Service, says firefighters arrived at approximately 2 p.m. PT to a 1,000-square-foot metal-clad building fully engulfed in flames.

The building is located in Surrey's Bridgeview neighbourhood. While he does not know the name of the business, Burns says it is an auto salvage business at the 13100 block of 116 Avenue, north of the South Fraser Perimeter Road.

Firefighters initiated a defensive attack and had to activate a second alarm for more resources. There were 24 firefighters on the scene and eight fire vehicles, says Burns.

Burns says the building is most likely completely destroyed.

"Because it's a defensive fire they're not entering the building and ... it was fully involved when they arrived."

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.