No injuries after targeted shooting, vehicle arson in Surrey, RCMP say

Police are investigating a shooting and separate vehicle fire in Surrey, B.C.



RCMP say a home and vehicle in the Fleetwood neighbourhood were hit by several bullets just after 9 p.m. Monday.



No one was hurt but investigators say the residents of the home are known to police and have ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.



Officers responding to the shooting say a dark-coloured Chrysler 300 was seen speeding from the area.



A vehicle matching the same description was found on fire about four kilometres away.



Police say they are hoping for the cooperation of the suspected victims of the shooting and want to speak to anyone with dashcam video or other information about the crimes.

Fatal housefire nearby

A housefire in the Guildford neighbourhood, which borders the Fleetwood area, claimed the life of a five-year-old child on Monday night.

A family member allegedly set fire to a home and left the child inside after a stabbing late Monday.

A statement said a woman, 42, escaped the house and phoned police, but the child remained in the home.

A man believed to have stabbed the woman also set the home on fire, according to police. He left the area in their red Subaru before officers arrived.

Police said the suspect and victims were related and that the incident is believed to have been a case of domestic violence.