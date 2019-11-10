No injuries after barge becomes grounded on Quadra Island
There is no sign of marine pollution, according to the Canadian Coast Guard
The Canadian Coast Guard and Transport Canada are investigating after a barge that was being towed became grounded on Quadra Island, north of Cape Mudge on Saturday.
The barge, named the Nana Provider, is operated by Alaska Marine Lines, according to their website and photos of the barge.
According to a statement from the coast guard, there were six people on the tug that was towing the barge to safety, and there were no injuries.
The tug itself is intact and not damaged. It's unknown whether there is any damage to the barge hull, which is currently being assessed.
The barge was carrying rail cars and containers on its deck, but had no cargo in the hull.
Transport Canada is now overseeing the responsible party's plan to salvage the barge. The Coast Guard is investigating any potential marine pollution, but says there is no sign of any.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.