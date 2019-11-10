No injuries after barge becomes grounded on Quadra Island

The Canadian Coast Guard and Transport Canada are investigating after a barge that was being towed became grounded on Quadra Island, north of Cape Mudge on Saturday.

The barge, named the Nana Provider, is operated by Alaska Marine Lines, according to their website and photos of the barge.

According to a statement from the coast guard, there were six people on the tug that was towing the barge to safety, and there were no injuries.

The tug itself is intact and not damaged. It's unknown whether there is any damage to the barge hull, which is currently being assessed.

The barge was carrying rail cars and containers on its deck, but had no cargo in the hull.

Transport Canada is now overseeing the responsible party's plan to salvage the barge. The Coast Guard is investigating any potential marine pollution, but says there is no sign of any.