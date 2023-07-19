No hidden cameras found at B.C. Airbnb after guests' complaint, RCMP say

An investigation into reports of hidden cameras inside electrical outlets at an Airbnb on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast did not find any evidence of recording devices, RCMP say.

Police sent outlets from the rental in Gibsons, B.C., for lab analysis after agreeing with guests that the sockets looked "suspicious," but said a forensic exam did not find anything.

"It was confirmed that they were in fact electrical outlets and did not contain cameras, lenses or any type of storage/recording devices," they said in a statement.

"The [guests], the homeowner and Airbnb have all been notified of this finding."

The update Tuesday ends an investigation that began after the guests' weekend trip in March. The group phoned police after one woman said she found a camera inside a broken power outlet facing the shower in each of the home's two bathrooms.

The group contacted police a few days after checking out of the rental.

Sunshine Coast RCMP confirmed at the time that officers had launched an investigation, but did not provide further details until the statement on Tuesday.

CBC News has since reached out to RCMP for further comment asking how much time elapsed between when the incident was reported and when they searched and seized the outlets, and whether it's possible cameras could have been removed in between.

CBC News also reviewed an alleged text exchange between one of the complainants and a police officer who wrote, "We got the cameras" on April 7. CBC News has asked police if they can confirm an officer prematurely told the complainants there were cameras in the unit.

Police have not responded to requests for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Airbnb says it has lifted the suspension on the property owner.

"We're thankful to the Sunshine Coast RCMP for their investigation, and our hope is that the guests are reassured by their findings. Following their investigation, we have also reinstated the Host," said spokesperson Matt McNama in an e-mailed statement.

"Our stance remains firm – hidden cameras are prohibited on Airbnb, and issues of that nature on our platform are incredibly rare," he wrote.