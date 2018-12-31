No charge for TransLink on New Year's Eve

TransLink is once again offering free public transportation for New Year's Eve revellers.

Free rides begin Monday at 5:00 p.m. PT and end at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday. There will also be extended hours and increased service to help get travellers home safely.

SeaBus and SkyTrain service will be extended by one hour. The last SeaBus sailings will leave Lonsdale Quay on the North Shore at 2:02 a.m. and Waterfront Station at 2:22 a.m.

All SkyTrain routes are also extended by one hour. Click here for a list of complete times.

According to TransLink spokesperson Aliya Mohamed, late night riders who miss the last Seabus or SkyTrain can find night buses at the intersection of West Georgia and Granville streets.

Mohamed said night bus riders can ask the driver to let them off at stops that are not outlined on the route, and said if it's safe to do so drivers will accommodate.

There will also be extra Transit Police officers and TransLink staff working overnight to assist customers and monitor anticipated crowds.

"We are really just focused on getting people home, getting them to their destinations and making sure they're having a good time." said Mohamed.