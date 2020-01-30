Police identify suspect in Glen Park sex assaults

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say they have identified a suspect linked to a string of sex assaults in a popular park, but are still considering whether charges are appropriate.

The first incident took place in November, when a woman reported being either slapped, grabbed or touched by a man who then quickly ran away, according to an earlier police statement.

Following the first incident, the suspect struck again on Dec. 16 and 19, Jan. 22, and Jan. 25. Each incident occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. along the 1100 block of Westwood Street.

In total, seven reports were filed.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release there are "extenuating circumstances'' involving the suspect that may have played a role in the alleged assaults. McLaughlin noted that privacy concerns prevent police from giving details about the suspect's circumstances.

McLaughlin said police presence and community safety measures now in place should be enough to ensure women's safety.

"I would absolutely tell any of the women that I'm close to that I believe it's safe to walk in Glen Park," said McLaughlin. "I would also say, do whatever you need to do to keep yourself safe, and the No. 1 best thing to do is keep your awareness about you and exercise good judgment."

McLaughlin said the suspect had no previous contact with police.

The Coquitlam RCMP Sex Crimes Unit is working with the B.C. Prosecution Service, and what McLaughlin called "community partners" to determine whether criminal charges will be considered.