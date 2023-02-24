Nisga'a Nation kicks off Hoobiyee celebration to mark new year

The Nisga'a Nation kicks off Hoobiyee celebrations to mark its new year on Friday.

Hoobiyee is when the Nisga'a Nation marks a new season of harvest beginning with the arrival of saak, a breed of oolichan fish that is a staple of the traditional Nisga'a diet.

Laxgalts'ap Village is hosting this year's celebrations in the Nass Valley, about 84 kilometres northwest of Terrace, B.C. Over the years, Laxgalts'ap and three other Niaga'a villages including New Aiyansh, Gitwinkshihlkw and Gingolx have been on rotation to host the annual celebration.

Laxgalts'ap Village kicked off the festivities Friday morning with a totem pole raising.

Chief Coun. Donald Leeson of Laxgalts'ap village government said he's been attending Hoobiyee for 18 years and plans to mark this celebration with something new: Dancing.

"I didn't dance because I felt kind of…awkward," Leeson said. "And today I'm confident, I feel really good about getting on the floor now and dancing."

'Keep our language and culture alive'

The Nisga'a Nation says Nisga'a villages and neigbouring nations will continue to celebrate with songs and dances on Saturday.

On March 3 and 4, the Nisga'a Ts'amiks Vancouver Society is set to hold Hoobiyee celebration at PNE Forum in eastern Vancouver, which is a free-admission event.

Nisga'a Nation president Eva Clayton says Hoobiyee celebrations are critical in keeping the Nisga'a culture vibrant and strong.

"As we enter a new season of harvest, it is imperative we continue to make every effort to keep our language and culture alive," she said in a written statement.