Nisga'a Valley health authority warns of potential COVID-19 exposure in Nass Valley

The Nisga'a Valley health authority is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 after someone who tested positive for the virus travelled to the Nass Valley at some point between August 17 and 28.

The Nass Valley, in northeastern B.C., is home to the Nisga'a Nation.

The authority is warning that all those who attended several ceremonies contact their community clinics, their village government chief administrative health officer and self-isolate.

The ceremonies include the arrival of the deceased, the memorial, the funeral and the settlement feast for the Gitlax̱t'aamiks, between August 21 and August 25.

The funeral was for Nisga'a leader Joe Gosnell, according to a tweet from his niece. Gosnell was one of the key negotiators in the historic Nisga'a treaty.

Terrible news. Someone in attendance at my uncle Joe’s funeral has tested positive for Covid. We all hope it has not spread in our Nisga’a communities. I too went home for the funeral & will be in self quarantine. So many losses this year, praying we get through this unscathed. <a href="https://t.co/M5QepRLxnU">https://t.co/M5QepRLxnU</a> —@Skusgluums

A 14-day mandatory self-isolation period has been implemented for all those who attended the funeral, memorial, and feast on August 24 and 25.

Drive-through and walk-up testing and contact tracing are now available at all community health centres.

There are currently travel restrictions on who can enter Nisga'a land in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.