Nisga'a trailblazer Joe Gosnell dead at 84

Respected Nisga'a leader Joseph Gosnell has died at his home in Gitlaxt'aamiks in northern B.C. at the age of 84.

He passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, according to a release by the Nisga'a Lisims government.

Gosnell was the chief Nisga'a representative in negotiations with both the federal and provincial government that led to the 1998 signing of the Nisga'a Treaty, the first modern treaty in Canada.

Eva Clayton, Nisga'a Nation president, said Gosnell was a beacon of hope for people the world over seeking reconciliation.

"Today we have lost a giant," she said.

Joseph Gosnell was awarded the Order of British Columbia in 1999. (Order of British Columbia)

"Through his wisdom, dignity and determination, Dr. Joseph Gosnell helped lead the Nisga'a people out of the Indian Act and into self-government."

The Nisga'a Treaty came into effect in 2000 and gave the First Nation title to 2,019 square kilometres of land in the Nass Valley on B.C.'s North Coast.

It brought the Nisga'a out of the Indian Act, allowing the nation to run its own health services and schools. It also negotiated an allocation of salmon, moose and other wildlife.

Gosnell was named chancellor of the University of Northern British Columbia in 2019. He received four honorary Doctorate of Law degrees, from UNBC, Simon Fraser University, Royal Roads University and the Open Learning Agency.

Among his many honours, Gosnell was named to the Order of British Columbia in 1999, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Aboriginal Achievement Foundation in 2001 and was made a Companion to the Order of Canada in 2006.