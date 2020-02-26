New West police release video of missing woman Nirla Sharma walking alone

The New Westminster Police Department has released video footage of missing woman Nirla Sharma in the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2020.

The video appears to show Sharma, 44, walking alone in the Queensborough Landing business area at 3:27 a.m.

She's wearing bright running shoes, light pants and a dark jacket with a hood over her head, as she walks down the sidewalk.

Police are asking anyone with dash cam footage on the Queensborough bridge between 3:30 to 5:00 a.m. on Feb. 24, to get in touch with investigators.

Watch: Surveillance video of Nirla Sharma walking alone before her disappearance

Video footage obtained by the New Westminster Police Department shows 44-year-old Nirla Sharma walking through the Queensborough Landing business area at 3:27 a.m. on February 24th, 2020. 0:24

Sharma was last seen at her home in the 300-block of Lawrence Street in New Westminster at 9:00 p.m., Feb. 23, according to police. A family member reported hearing the front door open early the next morning, and Sharma did not attend work on Feb. 24.

"As the days go by, we become more and more concerned for her well-being," said NWPD Sgt. Jeff Scott.

Sharma is described as:

South Asian.

5'3" (160 cm).

Slim build.

About 138 lbs. (63 kg).

Medium complexion.

Short black hair.

Brown eyes.

Tattoo on her left arm of an OM symbol, and tattoos of a crown on her right wrist, a rose on her tailbone and a design on her left ankle.

Sharma's husband is facing a criminal charge for allegedly threatening his wife's safety in late January, according to Crown prosecutors.

Surveillance footage released by the New Westminster Police Department appears to show missing woman Nirla Sharma walking alone in the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2020. (NWPD)

Police have said the case is considered a missing person investigation and not a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NWPD detective Justine Thom at 604-529-2430.