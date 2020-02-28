Crown prosecutors say the husband of a missing New Westminster, B.C., woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening his wife last month, but the couple's daughter says that case is "completely separate" from her mother's disappearance.

Rishi Deo Sharma was charged with uttering threats after an incident with his wife, Nirla Sharma, on Jan. 25. The B.C. Prosecution Service said he is also facing three criminal charges for breaching conditions of his release since his arrest.

The couple's daughter said the case isn't relevant to the search for her mother.

"It is completely separate. My dad loves my mom more than anything in this world," said Vanessa Sharma, 20.

Nirla Sharma, 44, has been missing since Sunday. She was last seen when she went to bed at home in the city's Queensborough neighbourhood around 9 p.m. PT.

She was reported missing when she didn't arrive at work on Monday morning.

Her children have spent the week pleading for anyone with information to come forward. They have plastered flyers around the city, saying they're desperate to have their mother home.

A missing poster for New Westminster, B.C., woman Nirla Sharma is pictured in downtown Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Vanessa Shirma said she's concerned with the amount of attention her father's criminal case has received since the charges were revealed in the media late this week. In a message to CBC News, Vanessa urged the public to focus its attention on the search.

"We will not be talking about any charges against my dad. It has absolutely nothing to do with my mom's disappearance," Vanessa wrote.

"For him to be put on blast like this isn't OK at all. It is no one's business."

CBC News has reached out to Rishi Sharma for comment.

Major crime officers, search and rescue involved in case

Police believe Shirma left her house at 4 a.m. Monday, a few hours after going to bed. Family members heard the front door chime at that time.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said it's not clear why she might have left. Shirma was last seen wearing pink pyjamas and a T-shirt. Her her cellphone, car keys and bank cards were left at home.

Police said she is considered to be a high-risk missing person because her disappearance is so out of character.

Major crime investigators have been assigned to the case. On Thursday, local search and rescue personnel were also asked to help.

Anyone with dashcam footage taken in the city's Queensborough neighbourhood between midnight Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday is urged to speak with police.

Rishi Sharma, Nirla's husband, is next due in court on March 4.