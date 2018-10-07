Nina Graham's fitness class draws devotees. Did we mention she's about to turn 90?

The only time Nina Graham's bright pink and black Reebok runners stop moving is when she places one on top of the other, lies on her side and props herself on one arm for a perfect side plank.

About 15 people, many of whom are in their 60s and 70s, are sprawled out on mats in front of her, doing their best to copy her textbook form.

It's a struggle to keep up as Graham leads them through kickboxing moves, resistance band exercises and yoga poses, but everyone perseveres for the full hour.

"It's a little hard to say no to someone who is older than you," said Ron Allison, 74. "Nina is inspirational."

Everyone in the class looks up to Graham so much that they're already planning something special for her birthday on Valentine's Day, 2019, when Graham will turn 90.

"I must get asked once a day, how old are you anyway?" she laughed.

"They know I'm no young chick, right?"

Graham demonstrates a core-strengthening side plank during her fitness class. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

As old as you feel

Graham became interested in fitness decades ago when the company she was working for brought in an aerobics instructor to promote health in the workplace.

"This is when jazzercise was going on, so now we're going back a ways," she said. "That's what started it and I just kept on ever since."

Graham works out just about every day at her local gym in Richmond.

When the YMCA and researchers from the University of British Columbia teamed up about four years ago to test an active seniors program, she signed up as a participant.

It didn't take long for the instructors to identify Graham as someone who knew her way around a gym, so they trained her to teach a course.

Graham takes a quick break after her hour-long workout. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

The fitness family

Gloria Gega, a cancer survivor in her 70s who meets up with her classmates for coffee before every workout, says the group has developed into a family.

"Joining the class really changed my life," she said. "I'm happier now and I have all these people to socialize with."

Allison says he's dropped 20 pounds and gained a dozen new friends.

"It gets to a certain point in your life where you're supposed to slow down," he said.

"I think when you slow down, everything slows down. Your attitude slows down. But with this class with Nina, my independence feels better."

Graham will celebrate her 90th birthday on Valentine's Day, 2019. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Keeping busy

When Graham isn't working out or planning a class, you can find her volunteering for a political party she supports or giving her time to Canadian Blood Services.

She loves to travel, too.

Graham set out for Hawaii on a cruise ship that left Thursday morning.

If you're wondering, yes, there is a gym onboard and she plans to work out every morning.

"It's too easy to sit back and say, 'I'm old, so I'll just sit back and suck my thumb or something,' " she said.

"I don't want to do that. That's not for me."