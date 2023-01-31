Nike sues Lululemon for infringement of footwear patents

Nike Inc. sued Lululemon Athletica Inc. on Monday, saying that at least four of the Canadian athletic apparel company's footwear products infringe its patents.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. federal court in Manhattan, New York, Nike said it has suffered economic harm and irreparable injury from Lululemon's sale of its Blissfeel, Chargefeel Low, Chargefeel Mid and Strongfeel footwear.

Nike, based in Beaverton, Ore., said the three patents at issue concern textile and other elements, including one addressing how the footwear will perform when force is applied.

Nike is seeking unspecified damages.

Lululemon, based in Vancouver, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This wasn't the first time Nike has sued Lululemon for patent infringement — on Jan. 5, 2022, it accused the athleisure brand of making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps without authorization.

Nike accused its smaller rival of infringing six patents, including technology that enables users to target specific levels of exertion, compete with other users and record their own performance.

Nike has sought triple damages for Lululemon's alleged willful infringement and a variety of other remedies regarding the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps.