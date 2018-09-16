Nightly lane closures scheduled for Pattullo Bridge this week

Night-time drivers would be wise to avoid the Pattullo Bridge for the next several nights as the bridge undergoes a safety inspection.

The bridge will be closed to southbound drivers Sunday night and Monday night, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and closed to northbound drivers during the same hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The closures are to allow for an annual inspection of the Pattullo Bridge to ensure it remains safe until its replacement is completed in 2023.

Emergency vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will be able to cross the bridge at all times, in both directions.

Transit riders planning to take the N19 NightBus should plan for an extra 30 minutes of travel time due to re-routing over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges.