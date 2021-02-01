Vancouver man charged for allegedly running makeshift nightclub released on bail

A Vancouver man has been released on strict bail conditions after being charged with violating public health orders by allegedly hosting dozens of people at a makeshift nightclub in his downtown penthouse.

Mohammad Movassaghi was released from custody Sunday afternoon after agreeing to five bail conditions that include a promise not to host any events in his residence, not to have any alcohol in his home and to limit occupancy of his suite to himself and one other person.

According to court records, Movassaghi is facing two counts of violating B.C.'s Public Health Act early Sunday morning by hosting an event and allowing "a place" to be used for an event contrary to the the orders of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Vancouver police arrested the 42-year-old on the weekend after attending a residence they claimed was packed with people and operating as a nightclub and show lounge complete with menus, tables, point-of-sale terminals and cash tills.

Police said they issued more than $17,000 in fines to the 77 people they allegedly found in the 1,100-square foot penthouse.

They said no one inside was wearing a face mask.

Penalties up to $25,000 and 6 months jail

Movassaghi was released on his own recognizance after also agreeing to comply with all public health orders and to open the door and present himself at his residence upon the request of police.

Both counts against Movassaghi were filed under Section 99(1)(k) of the Public Health Act, which carries penalties of up to $25,000 and/or six months in prison.

Mohammad Movassaghi has been released on bail after being charged with violating the orders of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

Vancouver police first launched an investigation last week after a witness called to report a large party inside a penthouse apartment near Richards Street and Georgia Street.

Police handed out numerous fines to a man who was allegedly working as a doorman. Police claimed the party host refused to open the door and was defiant.

Officers returned early Sunday with a search warrant after two additional large parties were allegedly held this weekend.

Each partygoer was fined $230 for attending a non-compliant event. The party host was arrested under the Public Health Act and taken to jail, according to police.

British Columbia's COVID-19 restrictions ban gathering with anyone outside your household.

As of Friday, there were 4,557 active cases of the disease in the province, with 292 people in hospital, 74 of whom are in intensive care.

Movassaghi's next scheduled appearance in court is on Feb. 22.