Faces of the night: meet the Vancouverites who live, train and work when the sun goes down

Across British Columbia, roughly 61,000 are up at night working the graveyard shift.

Countless more are awake for other reasons, from looking for a warm spot to sleep in a park to training in the gym.

Here are some of the faces and stories of the sleepless in Vancouver:

Winefreda Junatas works overnights at Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver. (Jake Costello/CBC)

Winefreda Junatas has been working nights since March 1992, cleaning the restaurant at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

Raising children while working nights isn't always easy. Junatas' daughter got to see the behind-the-scenes of her mother's job on take-your-kid-to-work day.

"She said 'Mom, I don't like your job but we appreciate what you do. We are not ashamed that you are just a janitor or only a night cleaner. We are proud of you."

Sarah Maver is a nurse at Burnaby Hospital. (Jake Costello/CBC)

Sarah Maver works the night shift at Burnaby Hospital as a nurse.

"Sometimes, I find it easier than other times — it depends on how well you sleep. If it's rainy then it's a little bit easier to sleep in the daytime.

"But in the middle of the summer, when it's hot and you have no air conditioning in your apartment and the sun is beaming in, it's a little bit more challenging and you're not as rested."

John Catroppa training at about 3 a.m. (Jake Costello/CBC)

John Catroppa has a strict schedule when it comes to training. He works during the day, but prefers to train in the middle of the night.

"Basically right now I sleep, eat and work out. I start work at 6 a.m., so I'm done by 2 or 3 o'clock. At home, I shower, have some good food, take a nap for about an hour.

"Then I'm up, do some stretching exercises and basically in bed by 8 o'clock. And up to 2 a.m. or 2:30 a.m."

Tomek Majewski works overnight as a server at Pan Pacific Hotel. (Jake Costello/CBC)

Room service at 2 a.m.? Tomek Majewski, a server at the Pan Pacific Hotel, has got it.

He doesn't let the schedule get in the way of his social life, though.

"With my days off, Fridays are date nights and I'll go out with my girlfriend. Saturdays are for the boys, my friends, and we'll go out and drink, do all that. Sundays are just whatever is left to do on the weekend.

"I sleep five or six hours — I'm sure it's not a healthy sleeping pattern."

Sam McCullough works as an overnight driver. (Jake Costello/CBC)

Sam McCullough delivers diesel fuel across the Lower Mainland overnight. The graveyard shift isn't easy but, for him, there are perks.

Sam McCullough works from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. so he can spend more time with his family

McCullough has some relationship advice for the partners of those working nights.

"Appreciate your partner, I'd say. Your partner is going to have to make big sacrifices, especially if you've got kids. I think it's just important to make sure that you tell them that you notice."

Ryan Tang owns Pho Extreme. (Jake Costello/CBC)

Ryan Tang owns the 24-hour restaurant Pho Extreme near Vancouver City Hall. Staying up all night can be mentally and emotionally challenging at times.

"Last year was the first time ever I really experienced not seeing the sunlight. I think I had some kind of seasonal depression," Tang said.

"It really takes a toll on your body and your mind, I lost my drive. I didn't have any motivation to get up and do my normal routine, it definitely took a big toll on me."

Kumar Mutyala has been working overnight at the gas station for about six months. (Jake Costello/CBC)

Kumar Mutyala works behind a glass barrier — for security reasons — at a Shell station at Main Street and 2nd Avenue.

"At some point in time, you get the mind set that you need to leave this job. The graveyard shift is like that."

Terrence Sastre, who works at overnight at Siegel's Bagels, started doing the graveyard shift when he first moved to Canada as a way of being able to work more hours per day. (Jake Costello/CBC)

Terrence Sastre, who works at Siegal's Bagels, regularly deals with rude customers looking for a late-night snack.

"A lot of customers take advantage of you. I want them to feel that you know we're also human and we also get tired."

Night Shift is a series that looks at life on the clock, around the clock. It's produced by Jake Costello and airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition from March 25 - 29.