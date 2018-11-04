Surrey man pleads guilty to dangerous driving charges in collision that killed 2

A Surrey man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges after a collision killed two people and injured another.

Surrey resident Nicolas Karvouniaris was the lone occupant of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee that crossed the centre median and hit a Ford Escape head-on just after midnight on Nov. 4, 2018, on 88th Avenue.

On Thursday, Karvouniaris pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Sentencing is expected to take place on Aug. 29.