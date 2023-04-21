Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

A quest for Bigfoot: New conference in the B.C. Interior celebrates the legendary giant

The Nicola Valley Bigfoot Conference on May 13 will feature historians, researchers and enthusiasts in the community who say they have come across the elusive creature. 

The first Nicola Valley Bigfoot Conference will be held in Merritt, B.C., on May 13

Arrthy Thayaparan · CBC News ·
A grainy photo shows a large hairy creature mid-walk and facing the camera. In the background is a rock-filled areas before a forest.
Locals in B.C.'s Nicola Valley say there are many stories of Bigfoot sightings, with some saying the creature looks identical to this figure in the iconic short film by Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin. (Bob Gimlin/YouTube)

Sasquatch experts and enthusiasts are getting set for a new conference in Merritt, B.C., dedicated to the exploration of the legendary hairy giant. 

The Nicola Valley Bigfoot Conference on May 13 will feature historians, researchers and enthusiasts in the community who say they have come across the elusive creature. 

Sheldon Quewezance, co-ordinator of the event and host of the Nicola Valley Bigfoot podcast, says the Nicola Valley is known for its legends and sightings of Bigfoot, a large, ape-like creature. 

He says he created the event to bring people together who say they may have come across the giants in B.C.'s Interior. 

"I really didn't expect to go down this rabbit hole, but the community is very, very overwhelmingly supportive [of the event]," he said. 

Quewezance says the conference is not meant to prove the existence of Bigfoot, but to be a safe space for people who say they've seen the creature.

"[It's a] place for everyone to kind of come together and … share their stories with others who aren't going to judge them or tell them they're crazy."

A film photo from 1977 depicts a tall dark figure walking towards the camera. In the background there appears to be pine trees.
This 1977 photo by Ivan Marx reportedly shows the legendary sasquatch in the hills of northern California. Sheldon Quewezance says he has his own experience encountering the large creature in the woods of the Nicola Valley. (Associated Press)

Not 'a taboo subject' in B.C.: event co-ordinator

Born and raised in Saskatchewan, Quewezance says no one else seemed intrigued by the idea of a human-like creature strolling through the forest.

"In Saskatchewan, sasquatch really wasn't talked about much ... it's all flat lands ... and there's not really many forests to be seen," he said, adding that all changed when he moved to B.C. in 2003.

"I started seeing more people talk about it. It's not really that much of a taboo subject [here]."

When he came to Merritt, a city in the Nicola Valley, an area in the southern Interior region of B.C., Quewezance says he heard stories of countless Bigfoot sightings. 

This inspired him and some friends to start their own search for the creature. 

"We thought ... maybe we can find something. And we did."

In 2018, Quewezance, his brother, and two friends were sitting in a truck in the woods. He says it was a new moon that evening, so there was little natural light in the area. 

"I was shining my flashlight along the treeline ... and I caught a glimpse of something," he said, adding at first he assumed it was a cougar from the glowing amber eyes. 

"I focused the [flashlight] beam closer and there was a thing standing there ... It was black ... It was peeking from behind the tree and I could see its hand wrapped around the tree." 

Quewezance says the creature then disappeared without a sound the moment the group looked away.

A newspaper clipping from 1969 from the Merritt Herald has the headline "The sasquatch has come to Merritt" and displays a photo of a man pointing to a broken log, which he says a group of army cadets witnessed get run over and destroyed by a sasquatch.
Tania Stewart says many people have seen Bigfoot in the thick forests of B.C.'s Nicola Valley. In this 1969 clipping from the Merritt Herald, an army cadet leader points to a log that the group claims was destroyed by a running sasquatch. (Cameron Bridge/Nicola Valley Museum & Archives)

Signs and sightings

Tania Stewart, marketing and promotions manager with Tourism Nicola Valley, says a lot of people in Merritt have stories to tell about Bigfoot roaming through the "thick forests of the valley."

Strewart, who grew up in the area, describes telltale signs of a Bigfoot claiming its territory: "I've had rocks thrown at me ... People have found a lot of tracks ... and they like to leave broken, bent trees to say stay away."

Newspaper clippings from the Merritt Herald document sightings from as far as 1969 and as recent as 2004. 

In 1969, a group of Merritt Army Cadets claimed to have seen a "huge hairy man" with footprints measuring 15 inches long. 

In an article published in 2004, a man named Tim Martindale said he witnessed two hairy, human-like creatures bending down, drinking water from a pond.

Soon after, Martindale began researching other incidents in the area, and told the Merritt Herald there had been "96 sightings between Merritt and Princeton since 2000," with many of those sightings allegedly experienced by well-respected professionals. 

A newspaper clipping from 2004 from the Merritt Herald has the headline "Bigfoot really does live in Merritt" and goes on to tell the story of a man who allegedly saw Bigfoot.
Sheldon Quewezance says stories of Bigfoot are not taboo in B.C., and many people have stories to share of their own experiences — similar to this sighting recorded in the Merritt Herald from 2004. (Cameron Bridge/Nicola Valley Museum & Archives)

Quewezance, who is a member of the Saulteaux First Nation, adds First Nations in the Pacific Northwest have passed down stories of Bigfoot for generations. 

"These beings are a very big part of their belief system and culture," he said, adding he isn't worried about whether people believe him or not. 

Rather, he enjoys gathering stories and learning more about Bigfoot, which is exactly what the conference is about, he says. 

"Everyone has their own prerogative and can voice their opinions and this happens to be mine."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Arrthy Thayaparan

Arrthy Thayaparan is an associate producer at CBC Vancouver. She's interested in health, environment, and community stories. You can contact her at arrthy.thayaparan@cbc.ca.

    With files from Radio West

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now