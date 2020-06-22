Longstanding Burnaby Coun. Nick Volkow dies after battle with cancer

Eight-term Burnaby Coun. Nick Volkow has died at the age of 67.

Volkow was diagnosed four years ago with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord, but the diagnosis did not stop him from serving his city, which he did for a total of 24 years.

During his quarter century of civil service, colleagues say Volkow was a guiding mentor for many who will fondly remember the truck driver and union representative for his honesty, humour and dedication to the people of Burnaby.

"Everyone approached Nick if they had any issue at council and that is what he portrayed, just a people's person," said Coun. Sav Dhaliwal, who first met Volkow in the early 1990s. "He was all ears and then he would take it to council and follow through."

The passing of Cllr Nick Volkow is a tremendous loss to Burnaby. His contributions to our City have helped shape our communities as unique vibrant spaces for all. Condolences to his loving family. You will be greatly missed by all those that knew you! RIP dear friend



Dhaliwal said Volkow was a champion for young people in the community and helped push council to build two skate parks and establish four youth centres in the city in the early 2000s.

"He was a pioneer in terms of really connecting us to the youth," said Dhaliwal Monday on The Early Edition.

On his biography posted on the City of Burnaby's website, Volkow, who was a father and a grandfather, said he was interested in making Burnaby a great place for families. (Burnaby.ca)

Coun. Joe Kiethley, who is also the front man for the punk band D.O.A,. said Volkow also enthusiastically helped Keithley with the musician's charity, Harmony For All, which provides musical instruments and music lessons to children whose families can't afford it.

Volkow was also, according to Keithley, instrumental in getting the popular Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival off the ground.

"His love of music and the stuff he did for Burnaby will both live on and on," said Keithley, also speaking Monday on The Early Edition.

Sad that longtime Burnaby City Councillor Nick Volkov passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a tough straight shooter with an admirable capacity for learning, sharing & supporting. Condolences. He will be missed.



Volkow, a Safeway truck driver by trade, had an estimated one million miles under his belt, said Keithley, and he also advocated for reduced speed limits and safe cycling lanes in the municipality — something Keithley said council is currently working on now.

"He was open minded and he had his own opinions," said Keithley. "He would say what he thought. And I think that's what people around here will remember."

Volkow, who colleagues say loved a good joke, may also be remembered by The Early Edition listeners for a prank interview he did in spring 2016 when he announced council was planning to cull thousands of crows around Burnaby's Still Creek.

The murder of crows interview was an April Fool's joke and Volkow successfully fooled many, much to his merriment.

"He had a great sense of humour, but a lot of people probably don't know .... and he had a hearty laugh," said Dhaliwal. "He was just a wonderful man."

Sorry to hear of the passing of Burnaby City Councillor Nick Volkow. He did so much for our city. Never shied away from standing up for our community, the underdog & the values he held. Leaves a great legacy. Deepest condolences to his family & friends. May he rest in peace.



Volkow grew up in East Vancouver and he and his late wife Shirley, who died in 2016, raised their family in Burnaby.

He was father to three, a grandfather of seven, a friend to many, and a long-standing "straight-shooter" in Metro Vancouver civic politics who colleagues say will be missed dearly.

