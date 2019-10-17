Next phase of seismic and structural upgrades to Granville Bridge begin today

The city of Vancouver is warning commuters to anticipate delays as it begins the next phase of seismic and structural upgrades on the Granville Bridge.

Construction will begin Monday morning on the south approach of the bridge, which will require the closure of two central lanes in both directions and one lane on the Hemlock ramp.

Additional work will start in late November on the Seymour ramp at the north end of the bridge, as well as the Fourth Avenue off-ramp.

Throughout the upgrades, the bridge will remain open, but the construction will require the closure of lanes south- and northbound. The city said in a release that it will try to maintain sidewalk access on both sides of the bridge.

The city said in a release that it will try to maintain sidewalk access on both sides of the bridge. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Parking on each side of the bridge will be maintained.

Signs will be installed informing bridge users of the repair schedule and impacts.

Construction has been underway since fall 2018 to maintain the structural integrity and improve the seismic resilience of the bridge by replacing expansion joints, bearings, and repairing concrete and steel.

The work on the bridge deck is anticipated to be completed by late 2020.