Pedestrian dies after being pinned by SUV in Surrey

A woman in her 20s has died after she was struck and pinned underneath an SUV in Newton.

Surrey RCMP were called to the scene just before midnight on Tuesday in the 7400-block of 121A Street. Bystanders on site helped police push the vehicle off the victim.

B.C. Ambulance and Surrey Fire Services administered first aid and sent the woman to hospital, where she later died.

The driver and passengers of the SUV stayed on scene. Surrey RCMP say they believe impaired driving factored in the incident, though they say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Surrey RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) was called to investigate, along with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team at 604-599-0502.