Newly arrived Ukrainian student at UBC watches helplessly as conflict with Russia escalates

Artem Pazych is in Vancouver chasing a dream to make a difference in the world, but it's hard to focus on that when his home country is on the precipice of war.

"It's really really scary. As scary as you can imagine it is," said the 19-year-old from Zhytomyr, Ukraine, just west of the capital Kiev.

Pazych is on a scholarship at the University of British Columbia awarded to exceptional students who are committed to solving some of the world's biggest problems such as climate change and societal health.

He's studying computer science and machine learning, but makes time twice a day to check in with family in Ukraine to see how they are coping as Russian military forces mass on Ukraine's border and politicians around the world try to avert a Russian invasion and loss of life.

"My family is really concerned about what is going to happen," he said. "Having that many forces of Russia on the border in the region you are living in, the emotions are getting bad."

Ukrainian Artem Pazych, 19, looks at his phone while walking on the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver on Saturday. (Janella Hamilton/CBC News)

Ukrainian and Western officials say about 100,000 Russia troops along with tanks and other military equipment have moved into positions on three sides of Ukraine, including its northwestern border, near Pazych's home town.

He, like many other Ukrainians, is worried that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine and occupy cities like Kiev to reclaim territory of the former Soviet Union.

Eight year ago, fighting between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists broke out in Eastern Ukraine. Fighters in and around the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk seized government buildings and later declared independence.

While Canada and the rest of the world doesn't recognize the self-declared republics, the area has served as ground zero for an intractable war, where no territory is being gained and multiple attempts at ceasefires have failed.

The conflict has defined Pazych's childhood and teen years as Ukrainians worried about Russian activities along its borders. Being prepared for the worst became normal, he said.

"My family is informed in their local community, where to go to the bomb shelters, what documents to have and what rescue pack do they have," he said "And my brothers in school have been told what to do in case the war is happening, the attack is going to happen."

Worried about 'loss of culture'

Pazych's biggest worry is that people will die if Russia invades and Ukraine could be forever changed.

"Loss of history, loss of identity, loss of culture," he said.

The Kremlin has defended its actions, saying that it has the right to move its military around its own territory and wants to protect its own security.

Russia is demanding that Ukraine be barred from joining NATO and that the military alliance of Western nations won't expand further eastward into areas Russia considers under its influence.

It also has other demands that experts say could renew a Cold War-style of division of power in Europe — ultimately expanding Russia's influence — if accepted.

NATO officials, who represent 30 nations in Europe and North America, have rejected Putin's demands. Some nations have also provided Ukraine with military aid.

Harjit Sajjan, minister of International Development and MP for Vancouver South, takes part in a campaign with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. (Ukrainian Canadian Congress)

Back in Canada the Ukrainian Canadian Congress is asking residents to help raise awareness about the conflict.

"Ukrainians are not asking anyone to fight for them but they need help to defend their country against colonial power," said Iryna Shyroka, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Vancouver.