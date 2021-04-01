Newborn kittens stolen in Abbotsford found safe
Five kittens returned after 'overwhelming' number of tips within 24 hours, police say
Five newborn kittens snatched in a break-in at a home in Abbotsford, B.C., have been found safe.
The 10-day-old kittens were stolen from a home in the 32900 block of Bevan Avenue at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a man entered the home through an unlocked door and took several items, including passports and a TV, as well as the kittens.
The Abbotsford Police Department asked the public for help in identifying the suspect and in finding the kittens, who are too young to be away from the care of their mother, Mittens.
After an "overwhelming" number of tips within 24 hours, police say all five kittens were found Wednesday.
One of them was brought to the SPCA Wednesday afternoon and the other four were found not long afterward.
Police did not say whether the suspect had been identified or arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
