Newborn baby orca spotted swimming with J pod
Marine biologist says in light of struggles facing southern resident killer whales, the news is 'fantastic'
A newborn orca calf has been spotted off Tofino swimming with J Pod, an endangered population of southern resident killer whales.
John Forde and Jennifer Steven of the Tofino Whale Centre posted photos of the baby on the company website.
"We were both really excited to see the calf was very orange and still had fetal folds," they wrote.
DFO marine mammal co-ordinator Paul Cottrell hasn't confirmed the birth but said if true, it was fantastic news.
"If we have a new member of J Pod that would be wonderful," he said. "Southern resident killer whales, their population is small so any birth is huge."
Only 75 southern resident killer whales remain and the population is reported to be at a 30 year low.
Cottrell cautions that the mortality rate of southern resident killer whale babies is high — around 50 per cent die in the first year.
Forde and Steven said the newborn was spotted swimming with two adult females — J41 who is believed to be its mother, and elder J19.
They said the last time J pod was spotted near Tofino was last June on its annual migration down the coast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.