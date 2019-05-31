Newborn baby orca spotted swimming with J pod

A newborn orca calf has been spotted off Tofino swimming with J Pod, an endangered population of southern resident killer whales.

John Forde and Jennifer Steven of the Tofino Whale Centre posted photos of the baby on the company website.

"We were both really excited to see the calf was very orange and still had fetal folds," they wrote.

DFO marine mammal co-ordinator Paul Cottrell hasn't confirmed the birth but said if true, it was fantastic news.

Whale watching companies alerted DFO about the calf which appeared orange in colour with fetal folds indicating it was newly born. (John Forde, Jennifer Steven)

"If we have a new member of J Pod that would be wonderful," he said. "Southern resident killer whales, their population is small so any birth is huge."

Only 75 southern resident killer whales remain and the population is reported to be at a 30 year low.

Cottrell cautions that the mortality rate of southern resident killer whale babies is high — around 50 per cent die in the first year.

Forde and Steven said the newborn was spotted swimming with two adult females — J41 who is believed to be its mother, and elder J19.

They said the last time J pod was spotted near Tofino was last June on its annual migration down the coast.