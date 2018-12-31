Police urge revellers to plan ahead and celebrate New Year's Eve responsibly

Vancouver police are urging people taking part in New Year's Eve festivities to celebrate responsibly and plan ahead for big crowds and a heightened police presence.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said at a press conference Monday there will be an increase of police checkpoints throughout the city, and extra officers patrolling public places.

"We want to make sure everybody enjoys tonight's festivities, no matter where you go in the city, but that you are responsible when you celebrate," Robillard said.

If you’re heading into <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYE</a>, pls:<br>• Plan a safe ride to & from your destination(s),<br>• Consider taking transit, carpooling (with a designated driver), walking, or cycling, &<br>• Give yourself extra time to get to where you’re going - it’s going to be busy! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> <a href="https://t.co/y6gPOpj0W2">pic.twitter.com/y6gPOpj0W2</a> —@VancouverPD

Expect the unexpected

Due to massive crowds and increased use of public transit, Robillard said people can expect both delays and roadblocks as people try to get from one place to another.

"Maybe get a ride, or stay downtown if you're going to be in the downtown core," said Robillard.

Police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers and will be backed by new legislation that came into effect on Dec. 18, which makes it easier for officers to perform breathalyzer tests on drivers.

"Public safety is our number one priority," Robillard said.

Police will have their hands full, with an outdoor street party taking place at Jack Poole Plaza, Team Canada playing against Russia for the World Juniors hockey tournament at Rogers Arena, and fireworks being launched from a barge in Coal Harbour.

People who have problems can approach officers on foot patrols, Robillard said. Many officers will be wearing highly visible reflective vests.

"We will be there if you need us. You can flag us down, approach us," said Robillard.

Congestion, parking issues

Robillard warned drivers there will be congestion and parking issues surrounding the main event areas.

Separately, ICBC warned drivers to plan for a safe ride home, and encouraged those drinking not to get behind the whee. Public transit is free from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 5 a.m. on Jan. 1st.