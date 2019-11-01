New Year's fireworks celebration taking hiatus, moving to False Creek

The annual fireworks display that helps ring in the new year in downtown Vancouver's Coal Harbour won't be lighting up the sky this year.

The Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society (VNYECS) announced Friday that the event will take a one-year break in order to prepare for the display to happen at a new location in 2020.

It says that location will be Concord Pacific Place and East False Creek, between the Cambie Street Bridge and Science World.

"The new home at East False Creek provides us with the greater flexibility required to fully exercise our ambitions of staging an accessible, world-class event that sparks inspiration, a sense of place, and civic pride," said Dani Pretto, chair of the VNYECS, in a written statement.

Setting it apart from previous fireworks shows, the relocated event will feature multiple barges, the statement said.

Organizers are planning the East False Creek fireworks to synchronize with the lights on local landmarks such as Science World. (Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association)

VNYECS said the exterior lighting displays of buildings like Science World and areas of Concord Pacific Place will be synchronized with the fireworks.

The not-for-profit group said it will be working closely with the City of Vancouver to develop detailed plans and acquire necessary permits.

Further details of the celebration and event programming will be announced in 2020.