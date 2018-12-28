Things to do on New Year's Eve around B.C.

It's time to bid 2018 a fond adieu. Here are some of the events across the province to help you ring in the new year.

Waterfront fireworks

Vancouver's annual New Year's Eve celebration is free and takes place at Jack Poole Plaza from 7 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

There are fireworks scheduled from 9 p.m. to 9:05 p.m. as well as for the stroke of midnight until 12:10 a.m.

Black-tie countdown

The Fairmont Empress Hotel in Victoria is hosting its annual New Year's Eve dinner and gala.

The five-course set menu with wine pairing and a grand finale dessert buffet will set you back $210 per person. Dinner is followed by a live music dance gala in the Lobby Lounge until 1 a.m. Black tie is a must.

Victoria's Empress Hotel will be hosting its annual black-tie New Year's Eve dinner and gala. (Fairmon Hotels)

Skate the night away

The City of Kelowna is hosting a free entertainment show at Stuart Park, including kids activities like face-painting and crafts, ice skating and live music entertainment from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., when a fireworks show begins.

Party with the pharaohs

The Royal B.C. Museum is hosting a New Year's Eve party called Early Shift: Party Like It's 1999 (BCE) in its Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs exhibit.

There will be themed music, activities and games at the event, which runs 6-8:30 p.m. Cost is $24 per adult, $16 per youth, and free admission for children aged 5 and under.

Torchlight on the slopes

Sun Peaks resort, located a 45-minute drive away from Kamloops, is hosting its annual New Year's Eve celebrations from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Festivities kick off with moves from skiers and boarders in a big air event, followed by a ski run where skiers and boarders will descend with lit torches down the hill. Kids can participate in their own glow stick parade in the village area.

The night ends with a fireworks show.

Dance for charity

Boogie with the Stars is a dinner and dance held at the Civic Centre in Prince George that doubles as a fundraiser for the University Hospital of Northern B.C.

Prince George is hosting its own Dancing with the Stars-inspired event to raise money for the University Hospital of Northern B.C. (el lobo/Shutterstock)

It's Prince George's own version of Dancing with the Stars, in which local celebrities and dance instructors will compete in a dance competition for pride and glory.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event ends with midnight champagne. Tickets are $100.

Fire & Ice in the mountains

The festivities at Whistler Village begin at noon at the Whistler Conference Centre, where families can participate in games, crafts and activities.

There'll be ice skating at the Olympic Plaza until 11 p.m., fireworks at 8 p.m. and midnight, and a special showing of Whistler's special Fire & Ice Show at 11:30 p.m.