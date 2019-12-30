What Vancouverites need to know this New Year's Eve

It's nearly time to ring in 2020, but there are a few things to note before the clock strikes midnight.

First off, the usual annual fireworks display in downtown Vancouver's Coal Harbour won't be lighting up the sky this year.

The Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society, which runs the event, announced in October that the event is taking a one-year break.

It's expected to return next year at a new location between the Cambie Street Bridge and Science World.

The Vancouver New Year’s Eve Celebration Society announced the annual Concord's New Year’s Eve Vancouver fireworks countdown celebration will be moving from Coal Harbour to the False Creek area. The display, pictured here, is what it could look like when the show returns in 2020. (Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association)

Other events cancelled due to bad weather

Family First Night, Mount Seymour

The local mountain had planned to run its annual family-friendly event with fireworks, but announced Tuesday morning the event was cancelled because of bad weather.

Family New Year's Eve Celebration, Grouse Mountain

Skating, sledding and sleigh rides were on the schedule for New Year's Eve, but Grouse announced Tuesday that the outdoor events, including the fireworks, had to be cancelled because of heavy rain and wind.

New Year's Eve, Cypress Mountain

Passholders and ticket holders can access this event and its s'mores and firepits. Family fireworks are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society said pop-up community events were expected to be scheduled when they announced the cancellation of the downtown fireworks display earlier this fall. But no one from the organization was available for comment and the City of Vancouver said it is not aware of any plans.

Getting home safely

Public transit is free on New Year's Eve, from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Fare gates on the SkyTrain will remain open overnight. Transit riders don't need to tap in and out during this time, TransLink says, and there will be extended hours.

A schedule of the last SkyTrain departures on New Year's Eve 2019. (TransLink)

The last SeaBus sailing from Lonsdale Quay will be at 2 a.m. and the last sailing from Waterfront will be at 2:22 a.m.

The last SkyTrains will depart between 1:35 a.m and 2:35 a.m., depending on the line and route. Night bus routes start running at 2 a.m.