What Vancouverites need to know this New Year's Eve
Bad weather cancels events on Grouse, Seymour mountains
It's nearly time to ring in 2020, but there are a few things to note before the clock strikes midnight.
First off, the usual annual fireworks display in downtown Vancouver's Coal Harbour won't be lighting up the sky this year.
The Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society, which runs the event, announced in October that the event is taking a one-year break.
It's expected to return next year at a new location between the Cambie Street Bridge and Science World.
Other events cancelled due to bad weather
Family First Night, Mount Seymour
The local mountain had planned to run its annual family-friendly event with fireworks, but announced Tuesday morning the event was cancelled because of bad weather.
Family New Year's Eve Celebration, Grouse Mountain
Skating, sledding and sleigh rides were on the schedule for New Year's Eve, but Grouse announced Tuesday that the outdoor events, including the fireworks, had to be cancelled because of heavy rain and wind.
New Year's Eve, Cypress Mountain
Passholders and ticket holders can access this event and its s'mores and firepits. Family fireworks are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
The Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society said pop-up community events were expected to be scheduled when they announced the cancellation of the downtown fireworks display earlier this fall. But no one from the organization was available for comment and the City of Vancouver said it is not aware of any plans.
Getting home safely
Public transit is free on New Year's Eve, from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Fare gates on the SkyTrain will remain open overnight. Transit riders don't need to tap in and out during this time, TransLink says, and there will be extended hours.
The last SeaBus sailing from Lonsdale Quay will be at 2 a.m. and the last sailing from Waterfront will be at 2:22 a.m.
The last SkyTrains will depart between 1:35 a.m and 2:35 a.m., depending on the line and route. Night bus routes start running at 2 a.m.