New wildfire between Oliver and Okanagan Falls, B.C., prompts evacuation alert

Fire crews have been dispatched to a new wildfire located halfway between Oliver, B.C., and Okanagan Falls.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says about 100 personnel, six helicopters and two water tenders have been assigned to the Eagle Bluff fire, which grew to 120 hectares overnight.

"We haven't seen the full eastern side of the fire yet so that could change, that is quite a rough estimate," said Hannah Swift, a fire information officer with B.C. Wildfire Service.

Evacuation alert

The new wildfire sparked an evacuation alert for the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen for electoral area C, and for the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said several properties are impacted by the alert and additional properties may be affected.

In the interest of public safety and at the request of B.C. Wildfire Services, Fortis B.C. says it has de-energized three transmission lines between Oliver and Penticton. ​

"There are no customers impacted at this time," said Jas Baweja, a corporate communications specialist with Fortis B.C.

The manager of emergency services for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is asking everyone in the area to be extremely cautious.

"Ensuring you aren't smoking in no-smoking areas," said Sean Vaisler. "Ensuring if you have any campfires to follow the rules that have been issued by the province," he said.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire hazard in the southern Interior is moderate to high, but temperatures this week are expected to hit the mid-30s, which could increase the fire danger.