Charges stayed against man accused in New Westminter teen's OD death

Charges against a man accused of selling drugs to a New Westminster teen who died of an overdose have been stayed.

A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada told CBC in an email that charges against Muhammad Chambas were stayed earlier in August.

Under the Canadian Criminal Code, the Crown has six months to a year to lift the stay and proceed with charges. If not, the charges are permanently dropped.

Chambas was charged in Aug. 2017 with one count of drug trafficking in connection with the death of Angel Loyer-Lawrence.

Loyer-Lawrence died of an overdose of MDMA in May of that year. She was 16 years old.

The prosecutors' spokesperson did not offer reasons for why the charges against Chambas were stayed, but, speaking generally, said questions about the likelihood of conviction and serving the public interest are taken into consideration when making the decision.