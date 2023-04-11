Police investigate stabbing at New Westminster SkyTrain station

New Westminster police are investigating a stabbing at the Columbia SkyTrain station on the evening of April 10.

Police say they were called to the station around 11 p.m. PT, where they located and provided first aid to a person who was suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital, but police have provided no further information on their condition.

New Westminster's Major Crime Unit, which has taken charge of the investigation, says the stabbing is the result of an altercation between two groups of people at the SkyTrain station Monday evening.

The victim and suspects are not believed to have known each other.

"This type of violence occurring in a public place is concerning, and our Detectives are working diligently to bring the persons responsible to justice," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver.

While arrests have not yet been made, police say three suspects were seen fleeing the station onto Columbia Street.

The first is described as a young man between 18 and 20 years with a thin moustache, wearing a burgundy jacket and black shoulder bag.

The second is a man with short dark hair with a man purse, wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie and dark boots.

The third suspect is described as a young woman between 16 to 18 years, wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, and white running shoes.

Leaver says the investigation is in its early stages and is asking witnesses to contact police.

Stranger violence

The incident in New Westminster follows a string of violent altercations across the Lower Mainland.

On April 1, a man was stabbed on a bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street in Surrey following an altercation with another man.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery from their injuries.

On March 23, 37-year-old father, Paul Schmidt, was fatally stabbed outside a downtown Vancouver Starbucks.

Kathy Schmidt, Paul Schmidt's mother, says the dispute began after her son asked another man not to vape near his toddler.

Inderdeep Singh Gosal has been charged with second-degree murder, and a hearing has been scheduled for April 11.