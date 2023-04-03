Police in New Westminster, B.C., say they have seen an alarming spike in sextortion cases targeting men and boys and are warning people to be wary of who they interact with online.

In a media release, the New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) said the number of its sextortion files more than doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year — from 12 to 29 — and that more than 90 per cent of the victims were male.

The scam typically starts with the victim being contacted on social media by someone posing as a female and using a fake account. Police say the exploiter adjusts their location settings so it looks like they are near the victim and asks for sexually explicit photos.

If the victim sends images, they are then told the images will be released unless a ransom is paid.

"We'd really like to warn specifically young men to be wary of who they are meeting online," said NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver.

Leaver said people posing online are quite likely working for an organized criminal network.

According to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, 70 per cent of sextortion incidents occur on Instagram and Snapchat. Leaver said the majority of sextortion scams in New Westminster also started on these social media sites.

Police recommend that victims block the scammer, but do not delete any messages or their social media profile and speak to someone they trust and the police. Victims in New Westminster can reach the department at 604-525-5411.

"We believe this is an under-reported crime and we're asking anyone who is a victim of sextortion to report it," said Leaver in the release.

Intimate images legislation

The B.C. government recently introduced legislation it says makes it easier to take action against people who post intimate images of others online without their consent.

The Intimate Images Protection Act streamlines the process for images to be taken down and gives victims an avenue they can use to claim compensation from people who shared their photos without permission.

The province says the legislation will cover intimate images, near-nude images, videos, livestreams and digitally altered images and videos.

It will require perpetrators to destroy the images and remove them from the Internet, search engines and all forms of electronic communication, according to Attorney General Niki Sharma. It will also order online platforms to remove the intimate images and de-index them from their search engines.

"You have the right to control your own images, and no one has the right to hurt you," said Sharma, encouraging victims to reach out for help at a news event in March.

The publication of intimate images without consent is already an offence under Canada's Criminal Code.