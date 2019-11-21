New Westminster school trustee urges restart of school-based vaccination program

A New Westminster School Board Trustee is calling on the B.C. government to resume school-based vaccine programs and says there is a lack of information for parents who want to make sure their children are vaccinated against various diseases.

Trustee Danielle Connelly has put forward a motion which calls for the New Westminster School Board to send a letter to B.C.'s Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Fraser Health to catch-up on B.C.'s school-based immunization program.

The Ministry of Health acknowledged that health authorities most affected by COVID-19, in particular Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have had to pause regular immunization clinics in schools. But they will resume when school clinics won't have to be cancelled or rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Connelly said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents, including immigrant families, don't have enough information about vaccinations against meningitis and HPV, among others.

"They are unaware that their kids have actually missed out on these vaccines as it stands now. Some of these are boosters and some of them are new," said Connelly.

The Ministry of Health said students now in Grades 7 and 10 who missed their immunizations during the 2019-2020 school year due to the pandemic in the Fraser Health Authority are being booked at local public health units during this spring and summer.

Connelly pointed out that the Canadian Paediatric Society recommends parents and health-care providers continue routine immunizations during the pandemic.

Information for parents in British Columbia who are concerned about getting their children immunized against diseases including chickenpox and hepatitis B and others is available online at HealthLinkBC.

The website lists which vaccines should be administered and at what age. The costs are covered for the specific vaccines by the province.

Connelly said she ended up taking her son to a clinic in Abbotsford to get caught up on his vaccines.

But she said not all parents are aware of regular immunization schedules.

"If we get to the end of June here, we're two years behind on school-based vaccines so that's a lot of catching up to do."

The ministry said children can also receive publicly funded vaccines at community health centres, community pharmacies or from their family doctor.