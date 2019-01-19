Skip to Main Content
New Westminster police issue warrant for suspect in stolen 54-40 instrument case

39-year-old Yannick LePage to face charges of possession of stolen property in connection to guitar thefts.

B.C. band 54-40 described the instruments as "irreplaceable" when they went missing on Oct. 5, 2018. (54-40/Facebook)

Police in New Westminster say they have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 39-year-old man wanted in connection with the theft of guitars from one of B.C.'s most popular rock bands.

An arrest warrant for Yannick LePage has been issued for possession of stolen property in connection with the investigation of stolen guitars belonging to 54-40, Sgt. Jeff Scott told CBC News in an email.

In October 2017, the band, which released a string of hits in the 1990s with songs like Nice to Luv You and Ocean Pearl reported six guitars and a mandolin were taken from a van in New Westminster.

Three days after the theft, five of the seven instruments were recovered in Surrey after police executed a search warrant.

Police have not said if the remaining two instruments have been recovered.

