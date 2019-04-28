New Westminster police and IHIT investigating homicide

New Westminster police and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night around Hume Park.

Police say they were called to the 600 block of East Columbia Street for a report of shots fired at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said they located an adult victim who had died of apparent gunshot wounds.

A suspect was located nearby, and taken into custody without incident.

"IHIT will be working in partnership with the New Westminster Police Major Crime Unit to gather evidence and determine motive. From the evidence gathered so far, this homicide does not appear to be random," said a release from the New Westminster Police Department.

Police say they received a report of shots fired in the 600 block of East Columbia Street, which is near the entrance to Lower Hume Park in New Westminster. (Cory Correia)

Police said there are no public safety concerns due to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.