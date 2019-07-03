New Westminster Police Department introduces electronic ticketing

The New Westminster Police Department is rolling out a new electronic ticketing initiative.

The technology, which is part of provincial road safety initiatives, allows the details needed to issue a traffic ticket to be automatically filled with the swipe of a driver's licence, according to a written statement from the department.

The ticket will be printed from the police vehicle and the information is shared directly with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC).

The New Westminster Police Department Traffic Unit will be issuing e-tickets this summer, and the program will expand as more vehicles are equipped with the e-ticketing technology.

Over time, all municipal police departments and RCMP across the province will adopt the technology.

Vancouver police, Delta police, and Prince George and North District RCMP were among the first forces to start using electronic ticketing in 2018.