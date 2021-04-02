Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Waterfront park in New Westminster reopens 7 months after devastating fire

A major waterfront park in New Westminster has reopened more than half a year after a deliberately set fire burned for 10 days and destroyed parts of the creosote-soaked timbers of Pier Park.

Fire at Westminster Pier Park, which resulted in arson charges, burned for 10 days before it was fully put out

CBC News ·
The reopened Westminster Pier Park features a new play area. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

A major waterfront park in New Westminster, B.C., has reopened more than half a year after a deliberately set fire destroyed parts of the attraction and smouldered for days in the old creosote-soaked timbers underneath.

"We're pleased to announce that Westminster Pier Park will be opening on Friday, April 2nd" wrote the city in a tweet.

The rebuilt parts of the park between Front Street and the Fraser River, which opened in 2012 and features a 600 metre-long boardwalk, includes a new play area.

The fire began on the evening of Sept. 13, 2020, shooting bright flames into the air as firefighters scrambled to respond.

Westminster Pier Park was closed for around seven months after the fire. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The fire smouldered until Sept. 24 and the smoke from the blaze, combined with wildfire smoke at the time, sent New Westminster's air quality plummeting to some of the worst levels in the world.

The large art installation Wow Westminster — four shipping containers in the shape of a "W" — was damaged in the fire and has been removed from the pier.

Firefighters battled the fire at the Westminster Pier Park for hours on Sept. 13, 2020. Officials said the blaze worked its way into the creosote pilings underneath the park and it eventually burned for 10 days before it was extinguished. ( Curtis Kreklau)

Charges

In October, 49-year-old Sean Warnick was charged with mischief to property over $5,000 and arson damaging property. He was released from custody with conditions.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now