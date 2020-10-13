Man charged with arson in relation to New Westminster pier fire

A suspect has been charged with arson in relation to the enormous fire that seriously damaged the New Westminster pier last month.

Sean Warnick, 49, has been charged with mischief to property over $5,000 and arson damaging property. The two charges were sworn Monday, and Warnick was scheduled to appear in a New Westminster court Tuesday morning.

According to the New Westminster Police Department detectives worked with the New Westminster Fire and Rescue Service in the course of their investigation, and a search warrant was executed in New Westminster.

The fire began late Sept. 13, and wasn't extinguished until Sept. 24. It seriously damaged the pier section of the riverfront green space, sending thick smoke into the air, contributing to already-poor air quality at that time due to wildfire smoke from the United States.

The large art installation, Wow Westminster — four shipping containers in the shape of a "W" — was damaged in the fire and was removed from the pier.

Warnick has been released from custody with conditions, according to NWPD.