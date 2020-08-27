New Westminster masseur arrested for alleged assault; police seek more potential victims

Police in New Westminster, B.C., are looking for possible additional victims after arresting a man for allegedly assaulting a woman during a massage last month.

The alleged assault happened at the Healthland Clinic on 6th Street, according to a statement Thursday.

The masseur was arrested and has since been released. Police said they are recommending at least one charge of sexual assault.

"Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward," Sgt. Jeff Scott wrote in the statement.

RCMP made a similar statement in January about the second Healthland Clinic location in Surrey, B.C., after two people alleged an employee there sexually assaulted them while they received a massage.

Police said Thursday that the suspect in that case has been released from custody, with conditions, pending an upcoming court appearance.

Anyone who has more information or who is looking to report a similar incident is asked to contact police at 604-525-5411.