Hostage rescued, 2 charged after New Westminster armed kidnapping: police

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in relation to the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month.

Police said in a statement Friday they learned a local resident had been kidnapped on April 25. With the help of five other Metro Vancouver police units, including the gang squad and emergency response team, they said officers were quickly able to arrest two armed suspects and safely rescue the hostage.

Police said the two suspects face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of intimidation with a firearm.

One suspect, a 40-year-old man from Kamloops, also faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.

The other suspect is a 42-year-old man from Vernon, B.C.

Police said both of the accused remain in custody as investigators continue gathering evidence.

News of the arrest comes days after police in Port Moody announced five people who were arrested in another alleged kidnapping had been charged with kidnapping, conspiracy and forcible confinement.

Police said the victim in that case was pulled into a vehicle on Murray Street, in the city's brewery district.