Homicide police investigating after man stumbles into coffee shop 'bleeding heavily,' then dies

Major crime units in New Westminster, B.C., are investigating the death of a man after he was discovered inside a busy coffee shop Friday morning, bleeding heavily from undetermined wounds.

In an emailed statement, the New Westminster Police said someone at Waves coffee shop on Columbia Street called 911 just after 6:30 a.m., when the man walked into the shop for help.

Emergency responders including New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services provided first aid at the scene, police said. The man was transported to the Royal Columbian Hospital where he later died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with New Westminster Police to gather evidence.

"We understand there were witnesses to this incident and may be distressed by what they saw," wrote New Westminster Police Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

"We encourage anyone who may have been affected by this morning's incident to reach out to our Victim Assistance Unit."

Police said they do not believe the homicide is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland District Gang Conflict.

Anyone with residential or commercial video surveillance footage or dash cam video is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

The Victim Assistance Unit can be reached at 604-529-2525.