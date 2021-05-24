Fire destroys building, threatens SkyTrain station in downtown New Westminster
Nightclub, restaurants, tattoo parlour among businesses destroyed or damaged
An early-morning fire has destroyed a commercial building beside a SkyTrain station in downtown New Westminster, B.C.
Firefighters were called at 3:16 a.m. Monday arrived to find the building in the 400-block of Columbia Street full of "pressurized' smoke, and beat a partial retreat before the roof collapsed.
New Westminster Fire Chief Tim Armstrong said firefighters' biggest concern was making sure the flames didn't spread to the adjacent Columbia SkyTrain station.
Crews from Coquitlam were brought in to assist, and Armstrong says he's thankful there was a firewall that stopped the fire's progress.
By about 7:30 a.m. PT only smoke could be seen wafting from the collapsed roof as firefighters continued to spray the the front and top of the structure.
The renovated building was believed to be more than 100 years old.
Several restaurants, a tattoo parlour and a nightclub were destroyed or damaged in the fire, said Armstrong.
The most severe damage appeared to be on the top floor of the structure, involving the MagnetiQ Club Lounge.
Columbia Street remains closed due to the fire and people are asked to stay clear.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?