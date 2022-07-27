2 dead in crash near Burnaby-New West border as vehicle flees Transit Police

Two people are dead after the car they were in was hit by a vehicle fleeing Metro Vancouver Transit Police near the Burnaby-New Westminster border on Tuesday night, according to police.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says Transit Police tried to pull over a Nissan Altima around 11 p.m. It sped away and was later found on fire after colliding with a Toyota Yaris at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Sixth Street.

The driver and passenger of the fleeing car were arrested at the scene, Transit Police said Wednesday. They remain in custody, and charges of prohibited driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and flight from police are being recommended.

Two people in the Toyota Yaris were taken to hospital and later died from their injuries.

Transit Police are investigating with the assistance of the Burnaby RCMP Serious Crimes Unit. The IIO, which looks into police-related incidents causing serious harm or death, is also investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Transit police at 604-515-8300.