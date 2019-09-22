Motoryclist killed after collision with van in New Westminster

One person is dead after a collision between a van and a motorcycle in New Westminster on Saturday afternoon.

The New Westminster Police Department said the collision happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Stewardson Way.

The driver of the motorcycle died of their injuries.

The New Westminster Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team was called to the scene and Stewardson Way was closed for several hours. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone who saw this collision is asked to contact police.