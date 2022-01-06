Man found guilty of murder in 2019 New Westminster park shooting

A man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Robel Kinfe Abera in a New Westminster, B.C., park.

The verdict against Sam Jafroudi was reached on Dec. 13, 2021, the New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) said in a release on Thursday.

New Westminster police responded to reports of shots being fired at Hume Park around 7:30 p.m. on April 27, 2019.

Officers arrived to find the body of Abera, 20, who had died of gunshot wounds. Jafroudi, who was 19 at the time, was identified as a suspect and charged with second-degree murder.

Police at the time said the two men knew each other and the shooting wasn't linked to gang violence.

NWPD Chief Const. Dave Jansen said in Thursday's statement that members of his force worked with IHIT to ensure the Crown had "the necessary information" for a conviction.

"I am hopeful the victim's family can find some closure now that Mr. Jafroudi has been found guilty," Jansen said.

Police said Jafroudi had remained in custody since Dec. 13 until his next court date Thursday, when a date for sentencing would be determined.