British Columbia

Homicide team investigates woman's death following serious assault in New Westminster

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a woman who died following an assault in New Westminster, B.C., earlier this month.

Victim was taken to hospital in critical condition March 2 and later died from her injuries

CBC News ·
A suspect was taken into custody that same day as the March 2 assault. Police say it's believed he and the victim knew each other. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

New Westminster police were called to a residence on Princess Street on March 2 at about 1 p.m. for a report of serious assault. 

Police say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Police did not specify the woman's age or reveal any more details. 

A suspect was taken into custody that same day. Police say it's believed he and the victim knew each other. 

Andywele Mullings, 42, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. 

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

New Westminster police say they are in contact with the victim's family and continue to offer support. 

