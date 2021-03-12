Homicide team investigates woman's death following serious assault in New Westminster

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a woman who died following an assault earlier this month in New Westminster, B.C.

New Westminster police were called to a residence on Princess Street on March 2 at about 1 p.m. for a report of serious assault.

Police say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Police did not specify the woman's age or reveal any more details.

A suspect was taken into custody that same day. Police say it's believed he and the victim knew each other.

Andywele Mullings, 42, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

New Westminster police say they are in contact with the victim's family and continue to offer support.