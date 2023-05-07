Health authority halts planned new daycare in New Westminster over unfenced park nearby, owner says

A New Westminster daycare operator says Fraser Health is halting her plans to provide "desperately-needed" daycare spaces over a concern with a nearby park.

The City of New Westminster has already approved a business licence for Mila Banfield to open a daycare near the New Westminster quay. The daycare is accessible via a paved path through Quayside Park — which has a playground and is unfenced — or the nearby boardwalk.

But Banfield says the health authority's assessment officer deemed both the boardwalk access and the paved path unsafe, because the larger park it runs through is not fenced.

"The boardwalk is one way to walk along the water but we would take a paved path [from the playground] to the daycare space, so we're finding it such a difficult 'no' to handle," Banfield told CBC News.

Banfield doesn't see why the unfenced park should prevent her from getting a licence, particularly when quality daycare spaces are so sorely lacking.

"We comply with Fraser Health demands on a daily basis and we hold them at utmost priority, but we think that the walk to the park is actually something great for the children, part of their daily activity."

Banfield already owns and runs a pre-school in Port Coquitlam and says the waitlist for her proposed daycare is already three years long.

"Our goal is to provide safety and continue providing excellent quality daycare to local families and families in the community that are in desperate need of daycare," Banfield told CBC News.

Fraser Health did not respond to a comment request from CBC News by publication time.

No concerns 'at all': parent

Roni Rasouli, a local parent, says she would love to send her nine-month-old baby to the daycare if it is allowed to open.

"The waitlists are two to three years at the moment, and I have to go back to work shortly especially with the rising costs of everything," said Rasouli. "I'm really fortunate I have my parents that can help me out, but a lot of people don't have that."

Parent Roni Rasouli says New Westminster desperately needs daycare spaces. (CBC News)

Rasouli said the community needs more daycare spaces and the park's fencing shouldn't impede that.

"I don't see it as a concern at all for me or other parents in the community," she said. "I would rather have my baby out here in nature ... there's fresh air, they are not surrounded by a concrete jungle, they are surrounded by nature and the beautiful boardwalk, so why not?"

Banfield says other daycare operators she knows bring children to parks that are unfenced or along paved paths with no issue.

She is seeking clarity from Fraser Health to ensure the rules are being applied consistently.

"We just want to facilitate a service to our community," she said.